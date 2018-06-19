A 33-year-old former junior high school counselor in Texas was arrested last week after she was caught naked in bed with a teenage student by the boy’s mom, media reports said. The woman was identified as Shannon Hathaway of Harwood Junior High School in the Hurst-Euless-Bedford Independent School District.

Hathaway was accused of engaging in an “improper sexual relationship” with a young student, police said. She was arrested June 14 on the felony charge, the Bedford Police Department said in a press release. Hathaway, who resigned from her job last Wednesday, is out on bail. She could be jailed for up to 20 years if convicted.

The department said the arrest came after an investigation that lasted more than a month.

"At the time of the relationship, the student was in the ninth grade and was seventeen (17) years old. After concluding the criminal investigation, an arrest warrant was obtained for Hathaway from the offense of Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student," the police said.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the teenage boy confided in his sister that he “had sex” with Hathaway at least 12 times. The sister told police she never saw anything inappropriate. Police said the “relationship” ended after the boy’s mother found him in bed with Hathaway.

Tarrant County Jail released a mugshot of Hathaway, who is from Keller, Texas.

“The safety and security of our students is HEB ISD’s number one priority, and isolated incidents such as this one violate the trust between student, parent, and school personnel and will not be tolerated,” a statement from the school district said.

According to reports, Hathaway’s husband works as a high school teacher and wrestling coach in another Texas school district. According to their wedding website, they met when he moved to Texas to work, and were engaged in 2012.

“Shannon was born in Fort Worth, Texas. She lived in Bedford with her parents and sister … before attending college at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth. Shannon graduated from TCU in 2006 and immediately started teaching 1st grade in Southlake, Texas. She taught 1st grade for 6 years while also getting her masters in counseling at TCU. Shannon will begin her counseling career in H-E-B ISD this school year. Shannon loves being with her family & friends, baseball, fishing, Colorado, the sun, TCU, and kids,” the wedidng website says.

