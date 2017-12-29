A Connecticut school board officially authorized an investigation into whether or not Ansonia High School Principal Terri Goldson “liked” a pornographic tweet.

The seven-member Ansonia Board of Education, at the Robert E. Zuraw Administration Office in Ansonia, Conn., held an execution session Thursday night and determined they will investigate any wrongdoing on behalf of Principal Terri Goldson, the CT Post first reported. Goldson is currently on administrative leave after allegations that he “favorited” or “liked” a porn video link in a tweet.

Superintendent of Schools Carol Merlone made the decision to place Goldson on paid administrative leave "for the forseeable future" after claims surfaced that his personal Twitter account liked the Nov. 6 tweet showing the pornographic video. Although Goldson has not responded publicly to the investigation of the tweet, he took to his Facebook page to acknowledge the incident on Dec. 19.

“There was a very inappropriate video with sexual content on my Twitter feed today. Please...be careful with social media,” reads Goldson’s Facebook status, which is still up.

Hundreds of people in the Ansonia community have taken to his Facebook page to post words of encouragement amid the ongoing investigation into the matter. Goldson previously served as principal of both Ansonia Middle School and the Mead School.

Ansonia Board of Education attorney Fred Dorsey told the Connecticut Post there are three potential outcomes for Goldson: He could be cleared of any wrongdoing and reinstated as principal, there could be some minor infraction that would result in administrative discipline or he could be recommended for termination.

In the case of termination, which would need approval from the Board of Education, a hearing over the porn tweet may take place prior to dismissal.

Sara Crooks, currently the high school’ assistant principal, is acting principal while the investigation into wrongdoing proceeds.