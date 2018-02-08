Scott Disick recently revealed that Kim Kardashian forgot to tell him that she was having another baby.

In this week’s episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Disick will realize that he is one of the last people to know that Kardashian and Kanye West have hired a surrogate to help them have another baby.

Disick has been left out of the Kardashian-Jenner family’s plans since he is no longer dating Kourtney Kardashian. In a previous episode, the 34-year-old expressed his disappointment after Kourtney did not invite her to Khloe Kardashian’s birthday.

In the teaser, Disick enters an empty room and says that he has no idea what the room is for. It was later on revealed that this is Chicago West’s nursery. During their conversation, Disick aksed Kim if she is pregnant, and Kim asked Disick if he was joking since everyone knows that Kim could no longer get pregnant.

“Scott, we’re having a baby in like a couple of months. I’m dead serious,” Kim told Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend.

He once again asked if Kim is the one pregnant with her child, and she said no. “We went the surrogacy route. I never had this conversation with you? I swear I’m not joking with you,” Kim said.

Kim and West welcomed their third child via surrogate on Jan. 15. Kim made an official announcement about their baby’s arrival days later. By the looks of it, Disick has already met Kim and West’s baby. After all, the dad of three regularly visits the Kardashian-Jenner household.

Disick and Kourtney split in 2015 after 10 years of being together. Since their separation, the ex-couple has been bonding with their three children, Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3, separately. Whenever Kourtney is out on trips, their three kids stay with Disick.

Kourtney has moved on from Disick, and she is now dating Younes Bendjima. Disick seems to have moved on from his ex-girlfriend as well since he’s now dating Sofia Richie.

Photo: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for IMG