Scott Disick recently reunited with two of his three kids, Mason, 8, and Penelope, 5, after his trip to Mexico with girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

The trio dined at King’s Fish House, and they also went to Menchie’s and bought yogurt, according to the Daily Mail. Richie was with her friend while Disick was with his two kids. As of late, Richie has not yet met Disick’s children, and there were rumors suggesting that Kourtney Kardashian has banned the supermodel from meeting their kids.

“Kourtney is a fierce mom, and she’ll do whatever it takes to protect her kids. She doesn’t want them meeting another one of Scott’s new girlfriends, only for her to disappear from their lives in a month. It would kill her to see another woman playing mom to her kids in public,” a source told The Sun in October.

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old night life party host will make an appearance in Sunday’s episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” In the teaser released by E! Kardashian told her sisters and mom, Kris Jenner, that Disick lost it when he found out that she’s dating Younes Bendjima.

Since the upcoming episode was filmed a couple of months ago, Disick was still single at that time. He later on met Richie during his trip to Cannes and they fell in love afterwards. Disick and Richie confirmed their relationship via a post on their respective Instagram accounts.

Despite Kardashian and Disick’s separation, the two have stayed amicable towards each other. The 38-year-old reality TV star and Disick co-parent their three children. Mason, Penelope and Reign, 3, also spend time with their dad every now and then, but they live with their mom.

Richie and Kardashian have not met each other either, but Disick and Bendjima already saw each other at Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve party last year. Multiple sources revealed that the two did not have the chance to talk to each other. Disick was at the party for his three kids, but Richie was not invited to the gathering.

Photo: at Hayward/Getty Images for Sugar Factory American Brasserie