Scott Disick and Sofia Richie recently made memories at the playground in Aspen!

The couple, who arrived in the ski resort town on Friday after traveling to Colorado via a private jet. In the photos uploaded online via US Weekly, Disick and Richie are laughing hysterically while playing at a park.

In the first picture, the 34-year-old dad of three pushed his girlfriend while Richie sat on a spinning metallic chair. The 19-year-old had a huge smile on her face while she hugged a metallic pole.

After seemingly revisiting their childhood activities, Disick and Richie walked hand in hand on the snow-covered streets of Aspen. And in order to keep each other warm, Disick also gave Richie a tight hug. The supermodel rested her head on her boyfriend’s chest.

Disick and Richie have not shied away from showing their affection towards each other publicly ever since their relationship was made public in September. Two months ago, the reality TV star shared his first photo with Richie on his Instagram Story.

The couple’s first public photo was taken during their trip to Miami. A source told E! News at that time Disick and Richie were joined by their group of friends. But the couple also made sure to spend some private together.

“They were with a big group on The SS Groot, Dave Grutman’s boat. He had the captain take the group out, while he stayed home and enjoyed his new baby girl. The boat docked at Seaspice so the group can have dinner,” the source said.

Meanwhile, Disick and Richie were first linked in May after they were spotted canoodling in Cannes, France. But at that time, Richie said that they were “just homies.”

Months later, another source said that Disick and Richie have become inseparable. “Scott is totally romancing her and she is under his spell. He took her away to Santa Barbara last weekend and is spoiling her with shopping trips and sweet gestures,” the source said.

Photo: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living