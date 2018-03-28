Scott Disick and girlfriend Sofia Richie are bonding with his kids.

Disick and his much younger girlfriend’s relationship seems to be becoming more serious as Richie is spending more time with his family. For their vacation in Cabo San Lucas, the 34-year-old “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star reportedly brought along his three children, 8-year-old Mason, 5-year-old Penelope and 3-year-old Reign, whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian.

“Scott, Sofia and his kids flew to Cabo San Lucas via private jet,” a source told People magazine, adding that they are staying at the luxury Chilean Bay resort & residences for their getaway.

According to the source, the couple and the three kids are “having fun in the sun” and are spending time “swimming in the pools and enjoying the resort.”

Earlier this week, Richie posted a photo of her and Disick before they jetted off to Cabo. In the snap, she and her beau are standing on the steps to their private jet.

“My [heart],” she captioned the pic posted Monday.

The couple also posted snaps and videos of the model’s new puppy, but neither shared proof of Disick’s kids being there with them.

Meanwhile, the three children’s mother reportedly didn’t approve of Richie at first when she initially heard news of them dating. Disick and the model, who is a family friend of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, started dating September last year, though they first sparked romance rumors in May.

“Like most people, she thinks Sofia is way too young for him and doesn’t get it,” a source told the publication last month.

Kardashian, who is dating 24-year-old Younes Bendjima, reportedly found out “early on” that Disick had hooked up with Richie, but she thought it was just a fling.

“Kourtney didn’t think it would last and she never thought Sofia was going to meet her kids. But now, Sofia spends a lot of time at Scott’s, so Kourtney allowed her to meet the kids. She has met them a few times. For a while, the kids didn’t see their dad on a regular basis. It was very sad, because they missed him. Now, Scott sees his kids every week,” the insider continued.

While others may be worried about the attention their love life is getting, Disick said it’s “kind of flattering” that people are interested in knowing who he is dating.

“It’s not like I’m mad about it. Everybody’s worried about something. Everybody is worried about other people’s things, so it’s fine,” the reality star told the outlet last week while hosting a party at Jewel nightclub in Las Vegas.

