Last night’s Season 4 premiere of “Fear the Walking Dead” saw the much-anticipated arrival of “The Walking Dead” character Morgan Jones. While the episode marked the first time a character from “The Walking Dead” jumped into “Fear the Walking Dead,” there’s currently no plan in place for a full-on crossover between the two AMC series.

“That would be awesome but no, that won’t be happening,” Scott M. Gimple told Deadline when asked if fans are going to see Madison (Kim Dickens), Rick (Andrew Lincoln), Strand (Colman Domingo), and Daryl (Norman Reedus) all standing in a room together in the current season of “Fear the Walking Dead” or in Season 9 of “The Walking Dead.”

“I’m not saying it won’t happen ever, but certainly not on the way you just described it. No plans right now,” continued Gimple, who now oversees both zombie dramas. “But do remember for years it seemed unlikely that there would be any crossover between the shows. So within any creative endeavor, you’ve got to leave a little room for it, but right now we’re not planning that. There are some aspects that might cross over. You’re using the word full and a full-on ‘Infinity War’ situation is not on the horizon just yet.

While a full-on crossover between the shows won’t happen anytime soon, Gimple should consider bringing “Fear the Walking Dead’s” Strand to “The Walking Dead,” as the character’s portrayer has recently expressed interest in becoming the second character to cross over between the two series.

“I would love to see Victor Strand pop up in ‘The Walking Dead,’” the 48-year-old actor told Digital Spy earlier this month. “I think that’d be interesting. I think he would pilot a jet or something and get himself to you know wherever they’re at. He’d be a great challenge for them, they wouldn’t know what to do with him.”

“I think that could work,” Domingo told Express last December. “There’s no telling what Victor could do. I think he’s a master of surprises and if he turned up on ‘The Walking Dead,’ I wouldn’t be surprised.”

“Fear the Walking Dead” Season 4 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC. Meanwhile, “The Walking Dead” Season 9 is expected to premiere in October.