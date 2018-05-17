Developer Rare is now addressing the disconnection error that’s plaguing “Sea of Thieves” players after patch 1.0.7 rolled out. In the process though, Rare has also removed the new features it recently introduced in the action-adventure video game.

On Wednesday, the developer took to Twitter to announce that it is rolling out a fix for the AllmondBeard error that’s disconnecting players from game servers. “We’ve issued a fix to the game which is now gradually decreasing the chance that you will be disconnected from a server — this will take a few hours to fully take effect,” Rare tweeted.

The so-called AllmondBeard error is the error that started to cause players to experience higher than usual instances of being kicked from the game when patch 1.0.7 arrived. On the game’s support page, it is stated there that an AllmondBeard error occurs when Xbox Live or “Sea of Thieves” services are disrupted or lost.

Initially, Rare thought that the error was due to the three headline features that came with the new update. In an effort to address the problem, Rare performed emergency server maintenance twice and even resorted to removing the headline features of patch 1.0.7. However, the error may be triggered by a different problem because the developer is now issuing a fix after a day of investigation, according to Eurogamer.

In a follow-up tweet, Rare has explained that the fix has an effect to the washed up items on beaches. “On servers where this fix is available there will be fewer washed up items appearing on beaches in the game,” Rare stated.

Regarding the three features that were disabled, Rare said that it still needs time to go over them before bringing them back to “Sea of Thieves.” “We are still reviewing bringing back the new features and will have an update Thursday morning (UK time) on this,” Rare explained.

“Sea of Thieves” is a shared world action-adventure game developed by Rare and published by Microsoft Studios. It was released on March 20, 2018 on Xbox One and Windows 10 PC platforms.

Photo: Sea of Thieves website