Selena Gomez doesn’t appear interested in choosing sides as Jennifer Aniston and ex Justin Theroux continue to hash out the details of their divorce. The “Wolves” singer was photographed reuniting with the “Leftovers” actor in New York City over the weekend.

Gomez, who has been friends with Aniston and Theroux for years, was all smiles when she met up with the actor for a group outing.

The “Fetish” singer was photographed hugging the HBO star outside of a theater in New York’s West Village, according to Entertainment Tonight. The two stars, along with Paul Rudd, Rooney Mara and Petra Collins, reportedly met up to check out Billy Crudup’s performance in “Harry Clark.”

Gomez’s manager, Aleen Keshishian who also works with Aniston, shared a photo of the outing on Instagram. “#fieldtrip w/the fam to see the brilliant #billycrudup in #harryclarke #paulrudd @julesyrudd #rooneymara #zackmorgenroth @justintheroux @selenagomez @petrafcollins @jessepooljesse,” the caption read.

Photo: Sean Zanni/Getty Images

In the past, Gomez has been vocal about her admiration for Aniston and revealed their friendship began thanks to an introduction from Keshishian. During a radio interview, the “Bad Liar” artist revealed she and the“Cake” actress quickly hit it off following their introduction.

The 25-year-old explained her encounter with Aniston started off as “a friendly meeting and instantly she’s, like, inviting me to her house. She has a pizza oven. Like, we’ve made pizzas at her house.”

Meanwhile, Aniston told E! News she and Gomez had formed a strong bond. “She’s just like a little cherub that I feel like I wanna take care of. And we’ve just met through our manager. She’s been extremely supportive and wonderful,” she said.

Gomez’s outing with Theroux comes months after he and Aniston announced their split on Feb. 15. “In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship,” the statement read.

Aniston and Theroux first began dating in 2011 and were married in a secret wedding in August 2015. The couple announced their separation following more than two years of marriage.

Photo: Gabriel Bouys/AFP/Getty Images