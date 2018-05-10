Selena Gomez recently released her new song “Back to You,” which is featured on the “13 Reasons Why” Season 2 soundtrack. However, it appears the record relates more to her relationship with Justin Bieber than it does to the characters on the Netflix series.

Gomez, who broke up with Bieber in April, premiered the song on Beats 1 Radio and told host Zane Lowe the record was a personal project that was “special” to her.

“I want it to be a beautiful message in a really complicated way but really fun. But I think that ‘Back to You’ was more of my special project that I wanted to give to season 2,” she said.

In the song, Gomez sings, “Let a couple years water down how I’m feeling about you (feeling about you).” The “Wolves” singer and Bieber first began dating in 2010. However, the pair often broke up and got back together several times over the years.

By the chorus, Gomez belts out “When I’m lying close to someone else/ You’re stuck in my head and I can’t get you out of it.” Gomez was spotted kissing The Weeknd in Jan. 2017, and the two continued a romantic relationship for the next 10 months. Not long after their break up, Gomez was spotted spending time with Bieber.

“We never got it right,” Gomez sings in the second verse, which could be a nod to her and Bieber’s efforts to make their relationship work but ultimately breaking up each time.

“Everybody knows we got unfinished business/ And I’d regret it if I didn’t say this isn’t what it could be,” she sings. In November 2017, Gomez and Bieber were seen kissing at an ice rink after attempting to hide the extent of their rekindled relationship.

The Weeknd later released a song accusing Gomez of dating him until she decided to go back to her ex. “Guess I was just another pit stop/ ‘Til you made up your mind/ You just wasted my time,” he sings in “Call Out My Name.”

Despite getting back with Bieber on several occasions, on Wednesday, sources told E! News Gomez has “completely moved on” from the singer and is “not interested in getting back together with him anytime soon.”

While the star still cares for her ex, insiders insist Gomez is focused on living her best life. “She respects him as a person but has decided she is much happier doing her own thing. Selena rarely even talks about Justin anymore, and is fully open to dating.”

