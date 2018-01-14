Selena Gomez’s mom, Mandy Teefey, recently opened up about her daughter and Justin Bieber’s reconciliation.

While speaking with rumor debunking site, Gossip Cop, Teefey admitted that she’s not happy with Gomez and Bieber’s on-again-off-again relationship. She also confirmed that she has not spoken to the “Baby” singer in years and wasn’t able to speak with him while Gomez battled Lupus last year.

Teefey also weighed in on her relationship with Gomez and said that her daughter is now an adult and can make her own decisions. When asked if she was worried that Gomez and Bieber’s reunion could affect her health, Teefey said that her daughter knows what’s at stake.

“She is 25 years old and knows what is at stake with her health. I do not control her the way it has been portrayed. Selena is an adult and can make her own choices,” she said.

“Every mother and daughter has disagreements. We never expected to manager her her whole life. We lost family time because the only time we saw her, we talked business. It was no longer fun for any of us, like it was when she was younger and we had to be with her because she was a minor,” she added.

Last month, TMZ reported that Teefey was hospitalized because she got worried about Gomez and Bieber’s alleged reunion. But it was later on revealed that Teefey’s hospitalization had nothing to do with the “Despacito” singer.

“It’s been a stressful time for Mandy and she made the decision herself to go to the hospital and make sure everything was okay. This wasn’t just about Justin,” a source told People.

Another source close to the Gomez family said, “It’s true her family doesn’t approve of Justin, but this wasn’t just over a fight about him. Justin knows Selena’s family is not happy about her dating him. He has known for a long time. But he is adamant that he has changed and is a better boyfriend now.”

As of late, it is still unclear whether or not Gomez and Bieber are officially back together.

Photo: Getty Images/Pascal Le Segretain