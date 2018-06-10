For the second time, “Sense8” is officially over. However, the actors who helped make the Netflix drama a hit aren’t going anywhere. It seems like they’re keeping busy after the series finale, and fans can follow their work on the big and small screens.

Brian J. Smith played cop Will on “Sense8,” and he was set to play Detective Ed Exley in a TV adaptation of “L.A. Confidential.” Unfortunately, CBS passed on the show. However, according to Deadline, the company is rumored to be considering the period drama for streamer CBS All Access.

Freema Agyeman, known to “Sense8” fans as Amanita, will return to TV this fall in “New Amsterdam,” a new NBC medical drama.

Jamie Clayton, who sensies recognize as sweetheart hacker Nomi, will in a movie called “The Chain,” which is currently in post-production. The thriller doesn’t have a release date yet, but she’ll play a character called Dr. Ryan.

Photo: Netflix

Tuppence Middleton will likely be stepping away from Riley’s bleached, blue locks in her upcoming projects. She’ll star alongside Rupert Graves in thriller “The Lie of You,” based on Jane Lythell’s novel, later this year. She’ll also flex her comedic chops in 2019’s “Fisherman’s Friends,” a musical comedy about fishermen who get a record deal. Don’t worry, she hasn’t forgotten about the sci-fi fans. She’ll also appear in “Stine,” a short film that recently completed production.

Miguel Ángel Silvestre has already had a really busy 2018. First, the Lito actor starred in Jennifer Lopez’s “El Anillo” music video. Then he appeared in Netflix’s comedy “Ibiza” last month. After the release of the “Sense8” finale, he is filming “La boda de mi mejor amigo,” a Mexican comedy. The flick doesn’t have a release date yet.

Max Riemelt, who played the violent but lovable Wolfgang, is going back to his roots. He has been announced to reprise his role as Kay in “Free Fall 2,” a sequel to the 2013 love story. He is also still set to star in the sci-fi thriller “Golem.”

Eréndira Ibarra already has two Mexican comedies completed, and the Dani actress will keep making audiences laugh. “Monstruosamente Solo” is an animated flick while “A Ti Te Queria Encontrar” is a rom-com.

Photo: Netflix

Doona Bae, who played the kick-butt Sun, will next be on the big screen in a movie called “The Drug King,” a crime drama. It’s expected to hit theaters later this year.

Tina Desai, portrayer of scientist Kala, will next be in a much more family-friendly project. She’ll voice a character in “Thomas & Friends: Big World! Big Adventures! The Movie,” which is set to be released July 7. Her character hasn’t been revealed, but it’s likely she’ll reprise her role as Ashima, who she voiced in “Thomas & Friends: The Great Race” in 2016.

Terrence Mann played the evil Whispers in “Sense8,” but audiences will have to wait and see if he’s a bad guy in “Instinct.” He’ll guest star in the July 1 episode of the CBS drama, which Naveen Andrews (Jonas) had a recurring role on earlier this season.