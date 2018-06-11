Serena Williams "should be ready" for Wimbledon next month according to her coach Patrick Mouratoglou.

Williams was set to renew her rivalry with Maria Sharapova in the French Open as they were to face each other for the first time in over two years in a round of 16 clash last Monday.

However, the American had to withdraw from the tournament due to a right pectoral muscle injury affecting her serve. It served as a big blow for Williams as she was featuring in her first Grand Slam event since the 2017 Australian Open and was performing well, having conceded just one set in her three wins in Paris.

But Mouratoglou believes it was the right call as she avoided the risk of further aggravating her injury.

"It was a great idea to not play that match against Maria because she couldn't serve and it would have been difficult to win without serving," Mouratoglou told BBC Radio 5 live over the weekend. "Also because it would take an incredible risk to tear the muscle that was very close to being torn."

Photo: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Mouratoglou though, says she will be fully recovered in two weeks in the build-up to Wimbledon where he expects Williams to feature and possibly challenge for an eighth crown at SW19 — which would tie her with Margaret Court for a joint-record 24 Grand Slam titles.

"Within two weeks she should recover and will be able to hit again," Mouratoglou added. "Then she has 15 days to do a lot of fitness and improve her speed on court. She should be ready for Wimbledon."

Williams returned to competitive singles action from her maternity leave in March where the 36-year-old registered two wins and two losses at the BNP Paribas Open and the Miami Open.

And with her improved displays at the French Open where she defeated the likes of Karolina Pliskova, Ashleigh Barty and Julia Goerges, Mouratoglou was encouraged by her performances and feels she can make a deep run in Wimbledon as she continues to battle rust.

"I think so. On that level, Roland Garros was fantastic because she started not competing great because she had not competed for so long," he explained. "But after the first set of second match the real Serena popped out."

"I think she is competitive, her level and fitness is back. Plus at Wimbledon she will have the small advantage because she has the serve, which can take her out of bad situations."

Wimbledon begins next month, taking place from July 2 to 15. Williams has a protected No. 1 ranking which allows her to enter the event but will likely remain unseeded given her current ranking of 183 which could set up early meetings with the top players.

The current women's singles champion is Spain's Garbine Muguruza who defeated Serena's sister Venus Williams in straight sets in last year's final.