Meghan Markle’s good friend, Serena Williams, recently responded to rumors that she won a beer pong game at the royal wedding on May 19.

During a recent interview after competing in the French Open, Williams also revealed that she couldn’t have won in the game of beer pong because she doesn’t drink beer at all.

Williams also confirmed that there was no beer pong at Markle and Prince Harry’s evening reception at Frogmore House. The gathering, which was hosted by Prince Charles, was attended by 200 of Markle and Prince Harry’s closest friends and family.

Prior to the nuptials, Williams was asked if she will attend the royal wedding and said that she will try her best. After all, she might have something up on May 19. Royal fans were surprised to see her at her good friend’s wedding, and she was also accompanied by her husband Alexis Ohanian.

Last month, she also gave Markle a wonderful wedding advice.

“I just think it’s so important to enjoy the moment. And eat the cake – I didn’t get to eat mine at the wedding. We were just having so much fun!” she said (via Harper’s Bazaar).

Williams was not the only A-lister that attended Markle and Prince Harry’s royal wedding. Markle’s “Suits” co-stars, Gabriel Macht and Patrick J. Adams, were also there with their respective wives. Markle’s best friends, Priyanka Chopra and Janina Gavankar, also attended the wedding and reception.

James Corden, Victoria Beckham, David Beckham, Elton John, and more were also present at the big event.

Markle and Prince Harry tied the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Their wedding ceremony was attended by 600 guests and thousands of other members of the public that contributed to their respective communities.

Following the ceremony, a carriage procession was held around Windsor. Markle and Prince Harry then went to St. George’s Hall for their lunch reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth II.

Photo: Getty Images/Cameron Spencer