Dozens of people across the United States and Canada have been receiving unexpected Amazon packages from strangers over the past few weeks, and the boxes at times reportedly contain sex toys. Amazon cannot seem to wrap its head around why the parcels are being sent or figure out how to make it stop, reports said Wednesday.

While some of the unsolicited parcels include random items like Bluetooth chargers, first aid kits, record players, LED lights, etc., plenty of the Amazon boxes contained sex toys of varying natures.

“At first I believed it to be a mistake,” a customer named Nikki told the Daily Beast. “I looked [the product] up, and it’s $25, which is sort of substantial. ... It seems so personal.”

In a statement to Business Insider, Amazon said: “We are investigating inquiries from consumers who have received unsolicited packages as this would violate our policies. We have confirmed the sellers involved did not receive names or shipping addresses from Amazon. We remove sellers in violation of our policies, withhold payments, and work with law enforcement to take appropriate action.”

Nikki said she reportedly called the company’s customer service repeatedly to gather information about the sender, but she failed. She feared she’s being cyber-stalked, so she even thought of informing the police. On her very first call to Amazon, she claimed she had to fight with a representative and supervisor to get them to take her concerns seriously.

“[They were] under the impression that I was simply calling to find out who sent me a fun gift to satisfy my own curiosity,” she told the Daily Beast.

But Nikki is not the only one to have faced this bizarre incident.

According to CBC News, items worth more than $1,000 from Amazon have arrived at Canadian university student unions all over the country.

“We’re definitely confused by it,” University of Regina Students’ Union spokesperson Shawn Wiskar said. “I’m really curious to see what comes next.”

Mike and Kelly Galliva, a retired couple from Boston, told the Boston Globe they have been getting Amazon packages since October; they received 25 packages they did not order: plastic fans, computer vacuum cleaners and phone chargers.

They mentioned that although the company said it was investigating, they were still getting packages they did not order and it was quite tiresome.

Earlier in February, a senior citizen from Volusia County, Florida, said she received a series of unwanted packages as well.

Some people, including two former Amazon workers who spoke anonymously to the Boston Globe, said this trend is part of an international Amazon scam.

The technique, known as "verified review hacking," could involve sellers, who set up dummy accounts to buy and ship their own products to random people. These packages arrived with correct names and addresses on them, but had no receipt or packing slips, and the payment would have been made by gift card, thus being unable to trace.

The online retail giant reportedly claimed the senders did not get contact info from Amazon.