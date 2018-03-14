Lara Croft will get a third shot at movie magic in a rebooted “Tomb Raider” film releasing this Friday. To coincide with that, video game publisher Square Enix replaced the official “Tomb Raider” website with a vague circular logo and a promise that something more substantial will be there on March 15 at 6 a.m. PDT.

It is merely confirmation of one of the worst kept secrets in video games, Kotaku reported. Right clicking on the page and viewing its HTML source reveals that the next game in the series is "Shadow of the Tomb Raider," coming this fall to PS4, Xbox One and PC.

"Shadow of The Tomb Raider is the climatic finale of Lara's origin story. Available September 14th 2018,” the page will read when the countdown is over.

The title "Shadow of the Tomb Raider" has been floating around online since 2016 when a Redditor sat next to someone on the subway who was looking at materials for the then-unannounced game. Kotaku confirmed the game was real and that it would be developed by Eidos Montreal, while traditional "Tomb Raider" developer Crystal Dynamics develops a game based on Marvel's "The Avengers."

The website's hidden text does not say much on the surface, but it does contain two useful bits of information about the game. First, it promises the "climactic finale" of the Lara Croft origin story that started with the 2013 reboot, simply titled "Tomb Raider." Second, there is no indication it will be a timed exclusive to any platform this time around. Fans will remember 2015's "Rise of the Tomb Raider" was exclusive to Xbox One for a full year before the PS4 version came out.

All of that will theoretically be confirmed or elaborated upon Thursday morning when the countdown ends.

