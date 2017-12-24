The Gallaghers rarely take a holiday off, but they’re giving fans a Sunday to enjoy their own drunken and dysfunctional families. “Shameless” is not on tonight because it’s Christmas Eve, but Showtime has other programs scheduled.

On Sunday, Dec. 24, Showtime will be running a “Billions” marathon until 9 p.m. EST, which is typically the timeslot for “Shameless.” However, instead of airing a new Season 8 episode, the network is playing something with a little more holiday cheer: “Office Christmas Party.”

The 2016 comedy follows a different messed up family. Jennifer Aniston plays a CEO who wants to close her brother’s (T.J. Miller) branch of the business. Miller and Jason Bateman’s characters have to host an amazing Christmas party to impress a client that could save their jobs.

The Christmas Eve movie will be followed by reruns of last week’s “SMILF” at 10:45 p.m. EST and “Shameless” at 11:15 p.m. EST.

Photo: Chuck Hodes/Showtime

If you’d prefer other Christmas movies, “Love Actually” will be airing on CMT and “Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas” will be on BET at 9 p.m. EST. The kid-friendly “Elf” will start at 9:15 p.m. EST on Freeform. Check out the full Christmas movie TV schedule HERE.

Meanwhile, our favorite crazy family will return on New Year’s Eve. “Shameless” Season 8, episode 8 will close out 2017 with Frank (William H. Macy) getting a new job. According to the synopsis, “Frank starts a booming business.” It might not be as legit as Lumber Lawn and Lighting, though.

In a trailer for the new episode, Frank picks up where he left off last week, taking soon-to-be deported people and bringing them to Canada. Meanwhile, Lip (Jeremy Allen White) looks for a new sponsor, and Ian (Cameron Monaghan) taunts a “pray the gay away” group.

Elsewhere, Fiona (Emmy Rossum) considers moving out of her family’s house. She has a vacant apartment ready for her, but she should probably start locking the doors. Ford, the attractive Irishman (Richard Flood) fixing her pocket door, barges in while Fiona is dancing in her underwear.

Watch the “Shameless” Season 8, episode 8 promo video below:

“Shameless” Season 8, episode 8 airs Sunday, Dec. 31 at 9 p.m. EST on Showtime.