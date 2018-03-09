A Texas State University student pleaded guilty Thursday to killing a father and his unborn child in 2016 as a result of her drunk driving.

Shana Elliott, 22, who was driving a Chevrolet Impala on Aug. 2, 2016, drove over the center line on Highway 21 into a Toyota Corolla, which was occupied by Fabian Guerrero-Moreno, 23, and his wife, Kristian Nicole Guerrero, who was five months pregnant, New York Post reported.

Fabian died at the scene and his wife was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. Kristian’s injuries impacted her unborn child and although the doctors tried to save the baby by inducing labor, the child was stillborn.

A video shot at the scene of the crash showed bikini-clad Elliot struggling to pass a sobriety test and regretting profusely what had happened.

“Kill me now. Please. I just want them to be OK,” she kept on saying.

During the interrogation, Elliot admitted to the police prior to the crash, she had been drinking beer and liquor while floating down the river at Texas State Tubes with friends.

Elliot took the stand and admitted she was guilty of making the “worst” mistake of her life.

“Just knowing that you lost your husband and your son — the last piece of him that I had in this world…” Elliot said, directing her reply to Kristian, before breaking down on the stand. “I just want to say to the victims that I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart. I know that an apology doesn't do much. I pray for forgiveness every day," ABC-affiliated KVUE reported.

Kristian, who also took the stand at the trial, told the jurors she received the news of her child and husband’s death hours apart.

"I’ll never be the same, never, there will never be another normal, this is always something that’s going to be there, my heart will always be broken, I will always love him, and our son, and I will always want them back, and this will always hurt,” she said.

Elliot’s family members and acquaintances were also summoned to vouch for her character.

Her grandmother told the court Elliot had a difficult life. Elliot’s father died when she was young and her mother was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. To escape from her stepfather’s abusive nature, she had decided to stay at her friend’s house while she finished high school.

"I think she will talk to people, I think she will use this to help other people, she's not a bad person, she made a horrible decision, and it was a horrible mistake, and it caused a horrible outcome," said Jamie Haynes, Elliot's ex-boyfriend's mother.

Five months before the crash, the police seized drugs like meth, heroin, and a three-pound bag of marijuana from the house Elliot was staying. At the time, she told the police the drugs belonged to her boyfriend – who was a drug dealer – but did not deny using them.

Her grandmother said Elliot once took drugs to cope with the problems in her life, but is working to get clean.

Since she had pleaded guilty in front of the jury, the judge ordered the jurors to return a guilty verdict on the two counts of intoxication manslaughter, after which her sentencing will be finalized.

Photo: Getty Images/ Spencer Weiner-Pool