Sadie Rodriguez, the mother of 16-year-old Shana Fisher who was killed in a shooting inside Santa Fe High School in Texas, said her daughter rejected the shooting suspect’s advances toward her several times in the past four months.

According to Rodriguez, Fisher and Dimitrios Pagourtzis were classmates and she was the first person he killed. He had earlier dated a friend of Fisher’s before making the moves on her, she said.

"He kept making advances on her and she repeatedly told him no," she said, according to CNN. "He continued to get more aggressive."

The mother added Fisher “had 4 months of problems from this boy” and a week before the shooting, she “stood up to him and embarrassed him in class,” Los Angeles Times reported.

"A week later he opens fire on everyone he didn't like," she added. "Shana being the first one."

Commenting on the allegation, Nicholas Poehl, a lawyer for Pagourtzis's family, said he was not aware of any such interaction his client had with the victim. "That's news to me," he said.

Fisher was one of the 10 people killed in Friday morning’s shooting incident at the school. It left 13 others injured. On Saturday, the authorities released the names of the 10 killed.

Police arrested Pagourtzis soon after the mass shooting and he was charged with capital murder and aggravated assault of a peace officer. He was produced before a judge in Galveston, Texas, later on Friday, where he admitted to the shootings and said he shot students he didn't like, according to an affidavit.

"He gave a statement admitting to shooting multiple people inside the Santa Fe High School with the intent on killing people," the affidavit said. "Dimitrios advised he did not shoot students he did like so he could have his story told."

Offering condolences to the victims, the family of Pagourtzis said in a statement Saturday that they “are as shocked and confused as anyone else by these events that occurred.”

"While we remain mostly in the dark about the specifics of yesterday's tragedy, what we have learned from media reports seems incompatible with the boy we love," the statement said.

Rodriguez recalled her daughter as a “shy and sweet” girl who loved video games. On Saturday, she shared a 2015 video of Fisher in which the girl speak about making gaming videos.

"I would do vlogs about like, board games," Fisher had said in the video. "I'm going to do a gaming video once a week. I hope I have enough storage."

Stressing on the importance of mental health awareness among teachers and parents, Rodriguez said, "How do you continue to shoot after seeing one die before ur (sic) eyes. His [Pagourtzis] mental state was all kinds of f----d up."