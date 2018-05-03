Shannen Doherty just took to social media to reveal that she is set to undergo another surgery. The “Charmed” alum also shared that she’s going to donate blood regularly after the medical procedure.

Doherty, 47, recently updated her fans via Instagram with a photo she took from the clinic in Woodland Hills, California The Hollywood actress revealed in the caption that she was at the hospital to have her blood taken prior to her surgery. She did not disclose what the medical procedure is for and whether it’s related to her previous condition.

“My doctor had me bank some blood for my upcoming surgery,” Doherty wrote, alongside a photo she took with a medical professional.

She then went on to talk about her experience with other patients who were also having some of their blood extracted at the time. “Mars P was a patient with me and didn’t even roll his eyes at my anxiety over the needle size. He was patient, kind and really good,” she said.

Doherty revealed that she was moved by how some people were donating blood every two weeks. “To say I’m moved by the generosity is an understatement,” she quipped, before noting that she’s now made a vow to do the same thing after her surgery if she’s allowed to do so. “I’m vowing that as long as I’m cleared in the future, I will start donating. Thank you to those selfless humans that donate.”

A year ago, Doherty disclosed that her breast cancer was already in remission. “Today was and is a moment. What does remission mean? I heard that word and have no idea how to react. Good news? YES … I am blessed, I know that. But for now…. remission. I’m going to just breathe,” she wrote at the time.

Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer back in August 2015, according to Entertainment Tonight. She went through several rounds of chemotherapy and a single mastectomy to get rid of the cancer. She’s been constantly updating her fans regarding her health via social media.

Last month, the “Beverly Hills, 90210” star shared that she had a post-cancer tumor scan and the result showed that one tumor marker was elevated. She then maintained that she’s still in remission and she’s just going to get monitored and taking another test to confirm it. “I’m staying positive and taking stock of my life,” she said.

Despite her condition, Doherty still manages to continue her career as an actress. Last August, she confirmed that she had returned to work to film a new series with Paramount Network called “Heathers.” The show is set to premiere this year, as per People.

Photo: Getty Images/Earl Gibson III