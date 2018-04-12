For Sharon Osbourne, Ashton Kutcher’s guest appearance on “The Talk” is one for the books, and it’s not for the right reasons. The 65-year-old television personality claims the 40-year-old Hollywood actor has an attitude problem.

In a recent appearance on the “Larry King Now” show, Osbourne was asked if she had an interview that didn’t go as expected. At first, she simply answered the question by saying that “everybody’s take is different” and so an interview could go well or go wrong depending on who comes in.

However, Osbourne made a surprising revelation when she singled out Kutcher as the one who pushed her buttons. “I didn’t get on with one guy, that Ashton Kutcher. Didn’t get on with him at all,” she said.

When asked why, she revealed that it was the actor’s “bad attitude” that turned her off. Osbourne went on to recall what took place during Mila Kunis’ husband’s guesting. The television talent competition judge said that the “Two and a Half Men” star showed his bad side when she got his name wrong.

“He was pissed,” she recalled. “And he comes on with an attitude, and he goes, ‘What have you done in this industry?’”

Ozzy Osbourne’s wife then revealed the comeback she gave to Kutcher’s attitude, saying, “And I was like, ‘Kid, don’t start with me because I’m going to eat you up …’ I was just like, ‘You don’t know what you’re dealing with kid.’”

Osbourne is known for her long and distinguished career in the entertainment industry. She managed her husband and other musicians including The Smashing Pumpkins. She starred in a very successful reality series, “The Osbournes,” and appeared in many television shows for years, as pointed out by Page Six.

Apart from her showbiz career, Osbourne is also known for calling out celebs and personalities when she feels the need to do so. In February, she made headlines after calling Prince Philip a “miserable” old man. Last September, she also caused a commotion when she slammed Kim Kardashian and her family for being bad role models. She also called Kanye West’s wife a “ho” at the time, according to People.

