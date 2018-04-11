Shereé Whitfield has reportedly been axed by “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” producers after she took part in the Season 10 reunion special. A source disclosed that Whitfield’s firing has something to do with her boyfriend’s prison sentence.

On Tuesday, multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly that Whitfield was fired from “RHOA” and is no longer welcome to join the cast of the next season. One source said that Whitfield was informed about the producers’ decision after the filming of the current season’s reunion, and she’s “very upset” about it.

The reason why Whitfield was axed from the reality series is believed to be related to her boyfriend’s prison sentence. Whitfield’s man, Tyrone Gilliams, is currently serving 10 years in jail after stealing $5 million in wire fraud schemes.

According to a source, producers did not want Whitfield because they were having a hard time filming Whitfield’s storyline. “Bravo can’t film inside or even outside the jail,” the source said. “This is causing a problem with her storyline.”

Contrary to what sources are claiming that Whitfield is mad over the producers’ decision, she recently took to Instagram to reveal that she’s “unbothered” by it. Last Sunday, the 48-year-old shared a photo of her relaxing in the sauna. She captioned it with the hashtags “#unbothered” and “#RHOA,” but didn’t provide any context for it. Now that the cat is out of the bag, it’s seems Whitfield posted the snap with her termination from the show in mind.

This won’t be the first time that Whitfield left the series. After doing the first four seasons of the show, she decided to depart from it in 2012. She came back for Season 8 in 2015, but only had limited involvement at the time. The next year, she became a full-time Housewife once again and this role was carried over to the current season.

When she left the show for the first time, it was on her own terms. “The direction the show is going in is no longer a fit for my lifestyle,” she opened up to People about her departure from “RHOA” in 2012. “I’m tired of the fighting and the cattiness. I want to be part of something that empowers and inspires women to not only be healthy, but to treat themselves with respect.”

Photo: Getty Images/Paras Griffin