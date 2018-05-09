A shootout at a parking lot outside a shopping center near Stewart, Nellis, in the east valley, Las Vegas, left four people injured. Among the hospitalized were two bystanders, including a 10-year-old girl, and one of the suspects.

The incident took place around 4:40 p.m. local time (7:40 p.m. EDT) in a parking lot connecting a SuperPawn shop and a Denny's restaurant in the 300 block of Nellis Boulevard, near Stewart Avenue, Metro Lt. Grant Rogers said. The shootout took place between two men and at least 20 shots were fired during the incident, the Las Vegas Sun reported.

Bullet casing scattered along the street suggest that one of the suspects was running as he fired his gun.

The 10-year-old girl was hit in the buttocks and her mother who was accompanying her at the time was hit in the shoulder. A woman, who was driving a car and heading north on Nellis boulevard, was grazed by a bullet when it went through her car. A bullet also hit a second car, although it is unclear if it was occupied at the time. One of the suspects was shot in the hip.

At one point one of the victims ran into a neighboring Walmart, the police said.

All the victims of the shooting sustained non life-threatening bullet wounds. While the young girl and her mother were rushed to the Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, along with the injured suspect, the car driver refused medical care.

Some reports suggest the injured suspect transported himself to the hospital, while other reports said he was given a ride there by an unidentified motorist. The man underwent surgery.

The victims were treated at the hospital, but their conditions are unknown.

The second suspect fled the scene and is believed to have jumped the wall of a nearby apartment complex. A search for the second suspect was on as of Tuesday evening.

Although an investigation into the shooting is ongoing, the police suspect the incident might be linked to gang violence. The police added that a Violent Crime Impact Team would be patrolling the area Tuesday night.

According to initial reports, one of the suspects had visited the SuperPawn shop, where he was confronted by the second suspect and an argument ensued.

"Anytime a child is a victim of a crime it's very serious, and we'll do whatever we possibly can to bring justice to that victim," Rogers said.

Around 60 to 70 people witnessed the incident, as it took place near a busy shopping center. The police were interviewing the witnesses on Tuesday night.

Following the incident, Nellis Boulevard was closed on both sides, from Stewart Avenue to Charleston Boulevard, Fox 5 Vegas reported.

Photo: Getty Images/ Joe Raedle