A retail employee who tried to stop an Indiana woman from shoplifting got a rude awakening Tuesday, the Indianapolis Star reported. The unidentified woman managed to escape capture by attacking the loss prevention officer at an Indianapolis Menards store with what appeared to be her own feces.

The shoplifter took a video camera out of its packaging and shoved it into her bag, then tried to leave the store with it. At this point, the loss prevention officer accosted the woman. She then, in the words of the official police report, "reached behind her and dug into her pants and pulled out a handful of feces and threw it at him, striking him on his chest."

Her excremental escape plan worked, as she was able to escape. However, she did not get away with the camera, which was ultimately recovered and returned to the store. Police are still searching for the woman, who was not identified by available security camera footage.

This was the latest of several recent instances of people using excrement for nefarious purposes. At the beginning of January, an American tourist stripped naked and flung his own waste at people at an airport in Thailand. A 44-year-old man in Arkansas confronted a police officer with feces back in October, as well. Finally, a South Carolina man sprayed what appeared to be liquified feces on fresh produce at a grocery store that he thought owed him money for work in December.

