Maury Povich thinks that O.J. Simpson has gone through a lot of drama in his life.

There have been rumors that Simpson is the real biological dad of Kris Jenner's daughter, Khloe Kardashian. He already denied it, but the speculations continue. So, Povich offered to get him and Khloe a paternity test to end the rumors.

"He's had enough drama in his life. I'll help OJ with this DNA drama. I'll prove he is NOT the father!" he wrote on Instagram.

The Shade Room shared the post and it gained a mixed reaction from fans and followers. Some find it hilarious while others find it annoying.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, the Maury Show has been riding on several celebrities’ relationship drama. Prior to Simpson and Khloe's paternity issues, the host also offered Cardi B and Offset a lie detector test in their recent drama.

A video of Offset allegedly cheating surfaced online. So, the Maury show called Cardi B's attention on Twitter: "if you ever need a Lie Detector Test or have more relationship drama...you know you can always call Uncle Maury!"

In a recent interview with Simpson, the former actor and broadcaster already denied that he is Khloe's dad. "Trust me," he told TMZ trying to convince everyone that the conspiracy theory about him and Khloe should be ended.

Khloe's dad, Robert Kardashian, is a good friend of Simpson. Robert, Jenner's late husband, used to work as Simpson's defense attorney during his murder trial in 1995. There were rumors that he had an affair with Jenner. However, Jenner and Simpson's wife, Nicole Brown Simpson were friends.

Simpson was also asked for comments about Khloe's pregnancy. However, he knows that his words might be misunderstood, so he declined to congratulate the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star.

"Well, for Bob, God bless his soul, yeah. I don't know for me. I don't think for me I have nothing to do with it," Simpson explained. "I would be proud ... but trust me, I had nothing to do with it."

Khloe will be welcoming her first baby with NBA player Tristan Thompson this year. Just recently, the TV personality shared that she has a phobia of belly buttons. In fact, she freaked out at the thought of her "innie" belly button becoming an "outie."

"I have such a phobia with belly buttons, and I know when you're really pregnant your innie becomes an outie," Khloe said. "Oh my god, I can't even think about that — I'm so grossed out by that. Ew."

