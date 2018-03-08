USA Network has reportedly ordered a second season of “The Sinner.”

According to SpoilerTV, the network has renewed the crime drama series for Season 2. And based on the synopsis for the new season, the show’s sophomore run will focus on Detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) solving a brand new murder case. Read the full synopsis below:

“In the wake of the Cora Tannetti (Jessica Biel) case, Detective Ambrose is called back to his hometown in distant rural New York to assess a disturbing new crime: an 11-year-old boy's horrific double-homicide & his seemingly inexplicable motive. As Ambrose comes to realize there’s nothing ordinary about the boy or where he came from, his investigation leads him straight into the hidden darkness of his hometown and pitting him against those who’ll stop at nothing to protect its secrets.”

While “The Sinner” was originally conceived as a limited series, Biel revealed to Globalnews.ca last September that the show might still return for Season 2. “We haven’t been officially picked up for a second season, and we never really thought about doing a second season,” said Biel at the time. “This was meant to be a limited series … [but] because people have responded the way that they have … we’d really have to rethink what it is now.”

“We’ve been told to maybe start thinking about — if the network was interested in taking us on again — what would [Season 2] be? It’s an intriguing idea,” continued the actress, who also serves an executive producer on the show. “If we were to come back again, would we bring back all the characters? We’re talking about the possibilities, but unfortunately don’t have any answers yet.”

Pullman also addressed the show’s then-potential Season 2 during his appearance on “Larry King Now” last September. “That’s a big mystery. I don’t know,” Pullman said of what’s going to come in the new season. “It’s a question of whether the next season would be [about] Ambrose, my character, in another situation. … I guess that’s one idea they’re working on.”

The first season of “The Sinner” was nominated for best miniseries or television film at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards. Biel also earned Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice nominations for her performance on the show.

Photo: USA Network/Peter Kramer