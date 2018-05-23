Elisha Henig has joined the cast of USA Network’s “The Sinner.”

According to Deadline, Henig has been cast as a series regular opposite Bill Pullman and Carrie Coon in Season 2 of the crime drama.

The sophomore run of the series finds Detective Harry Ambrose (Pullman) back to his hometown in rural New York to help solve the deaths of a man and a woman murdered by their own 11-year-old son with no apparent reason. But when Ambrose realizes that there’s nothing ordinary about the boy or where he came from, the investigation pulls him into the hidden darkness of his hometown and is pitted against those who’ll stop at nothing to protect its secrets.

Henig will play the victims’ son Julian, a bright but peculiar young boy on the brink of adolescence who is from a sheltered, unconventional background and is now thrust into the outside world.

As revealed by Deadline earlier this month, Coon will portray the role of Vera, a formidable, mysterious woman who struggles between upholding the ideals of the community she leads and fulfilling her own desires.

In addition to Henig and Coon, other new faces joining the show are Natalie Paul and Hannah Gross. Paul will appear as Heather, a detective in training who ends up calling Ambrose to consult on the double homicide. Gross, meanwhile, will play Marin, Heather’s high school best friend who mysteriously went missing from the town years ago.

As announced at an Emmy For Your Consideration event for “The Sinner” last week, Coon’s real-life husband Tracy Letts also landed a role in Season 2. According to Pullman, Letts plays the role of Jack.

“[Jack,] this guy played by Tracy Letts, we’re friends when we were in high school,” Pullman said (via IndieWire) of the relationship between Ambrose and Letts’ character. “Then I was the guy who left the little town, and he stayed and he took over his father’s restaurant called The Cobblestone.”

“I’ve come back to help his daughter who is now a detective on the local police department just starting out. And this terrible incident has happened where a child has been discovered in a hotel room, parents are dead, the child admits to having killed them,” Pullman said of the show’s Season 2 premise. “The shock of that, the trauma of that, begins to ripen through the whole community. You realize the layers and layers of dissembling and protectiveness and everything. So this is, and Ambrose is trying to stay on the rails for a little bit. He’s gone through this experience with Cora Tannetti (Jessica Biel) and he’s cleaned up his act a little bit. Trying hard.”

“The Sinner” Season 2 is slated to premiere in August.