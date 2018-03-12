Famous British comedian Sir Ken Dodd died at the age of 90, Sunday, after battling a severe chest infection, his publicist confirmed.

His death came two days after he married his girlfriend of 40 years, Anne Jones in his house in Liverpool, England.

“They got the registrar and were married in the house. He died two days later on Mother’s Day,” Dodd's publicist Robert Holmes said, the Guardian reported. “Anne is obviously very upset. To my mind, he was one of the last music hall greats.”

“With Ken gone, the lights have been turned out in the world of variety. He was a comedy legend and genius,” Holmes added with a heavy heart.

Dodd was admitted to the Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital for a chest infection in January. After a long six-week stay in the facility, he was discharged.

After getting discharged from the hospital, the comedian announced that he will be pulling out of his Happiness Tour, in order to give himself enough time to recover from his condition.

"I have been so very, very well-treated – I can’t praise the staff here too highly,” he said, the Sun reported. “They have been absolutely wonderful. And the kindness and, dare I say it, affection I have been shown has been absolutely amazing."

“I’m not out of the woods by a long way — for example, I need to get my legs sorted out, because they seem to take me in a different direction than the one I want to go in,” he added.

Photo: Getty Images/ YUI MOK

As soon as Dodd was rushed to hospital, following his illness, rumors began spreading of his death. At the time, his agent rubbished the news of his death.

“This report was upsetting and, of course, completely untrue — but reports like this get passed around very quickly, which is what makes them all the more distressing,” the agent said.

Dodd began his career in the 1950s and soon became beloved for his standup comedy skits. He also ventured into TV shows including “The Ken Dodd Show,” “Beyond Our Ken” and “Ken Dodd’s Laughter Show.”

His name went down in the Guinness Book of Records for the longest joke-telling session in 1960s. To earn the record, he told 1,500 jokes in three-and-a-half hours.

The comedian received knighthood last year. He performed his last show at the Auditorium in the Liverpool Echo Arena on Dec. 28, 2017.

Many colleagues and admirers of the late comedian took to Twitter to pay tribute to the legendary artist.

“So happy I got to meet him once, and more importantly, saw him do one of his incredible 5 hour shows. He was an education to watch and, afterwards, at 1.30 am, he had beers with me in the dressing room and talked showbiz. A privilege, and a loss. RIP,” Comedian Dara O Briain tweeted.

“So sorry to hear we have lost Ken Dodd. I met him once and I’ve never forgotten it. Gawd bless ‘im,” Actor John Challis wrote. Here are a few other tweets offering condolences on the comedian’s death: