British comedy legend Sir Ken Dodd, well-known for his long standup shows, his “tickling stick” and comic characters Diddy Men, died Sunday, his publicist confirmed. Dodd married Anne Jones, his partner of 40 years, Friday at their residence in Liverpool, England, which is also the house where Dodd was born in.

His publicist Robert Holmes told the Press Association: "They got the registrar and were married in the house. He died two days later on Mother’s Day. Anne is obviously very upset. To my mind, he was one of the last music hall greats. ... With Ken gone, the lights have been turned out in the world of variety. He was a comedy legend and genius."

He added of Dodd’s relationship with Jones: "It’s a love story to beat them all."

Photo: REUTERS/Yui Mok

The comedian was said to have spent more than six weeks in the Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital earlier this year, following a chest infection. Dodd's colleagues and fans were quick to react to the news and pay tribute to the legend.

The comedy legend was famous for his witty one-liners and quotes. Here is a list of some of the best-known quotes, compiled from Sky News, Mirror.co.uk and AZ Quotes.