It's another momentous occasion for the Brown family on "Sister Wives," as yet another one of the family's 18 children is celebrating an engagement.

Just a few months short of brother Logan's announcement he was marrying Michelle Petty, Aspyn Brown, Kody's eldest daughter with third wife Christine, has also announced that she is engaged, to her now fiancé, Mitch Thompson.

According to People Magazine, Thompson asked Brown, 22, to be his wife on Dec. 30 during a trip to Seattle. The two have reportedly known one another for years, and reconnected after they both attended a rally with her family in Utah to fight against tougher penalties for polygamous families.

"We are both so excited to start our life together," she said. "We were raised in the same church group, and I had a little crush on him. We went different directions until a rally some of my family attended in Utah, where we both happened to be. My dad's brother asked what ever happened between us, which was nothing, because neither of us did anything about it. So I decided to call him."

Brown's father seemed to indicate that the match was something he planned on making happen with others, after taking to social media to congratulate his daughter.

For now, the couple has yet to set a date, though Brown says she wants to keep things simple.

"The dream wedding is anytime, anyplace just as long as we are getting married to each other," she told People. " And some Scottish themes mixed in!"

Aspyn's news is only the latest in a series of happy announcements regarding the Brown family children the last few years.

Madison, Kody's eldest daughter with second wife Janelle, announced an engagement to Caleb Brush in 2015, and the two married in 2016. They have since welcomed the first Brown grandchild, a son named Axel.

Mykelti, Aspyn's younger sister, also married in 2016, and her wedding to Tony Padron was recently featured on the family's TLC series.

Logan, the eldest Brown son, announced his engagement in 2017, though a wedding date has not yet been set. And while she has not announced plans to marry, Kody and Meri's only child, Mariah, happily introduced her girlfriend, Audrey Kriss, to the world in 2016.

Photo: Getty Images