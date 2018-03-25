For some time now, there have been rumors claiming that Apple is getting rid of the home button on the new iPad Pro devices as the company moves forward with a design language similar to that of the iPhone X. The change in the iPad Pro’s appearance is also believed to usher the inclusion of the Face ID notch into new and future iOS tablets. Because Apple fans are always on the lookout for new details about the new iPad Pro, they were ecstatic when a render of the highly anticipated device emerged online. Unfortunately, it was quickly proven to be a bogus material.

Last Thursday, famous leaker Evan Blass shared on Twitter a questionable render of an iPad that somehow matches the rumored appearance of the next-generation iPad Pro. The device depicted by the render does not have a home button and features very slim bezels. Evidently missing from the tablet, however, is the notch that houses the 3D sensors and front-facing camera. Still it was picked up by some tech sites because Blass captioned it: “Seems to be something missing from this (encased) iPad…”

According to MacRumors, Blass’ cryptic message gave the impression that the noted tech leaker got the render from a case maker. Blass is known for sharing leaks and renders from credible sources after all. Besides, it’s no secret that case manufacturers typically create renders of their products and dummy models of devices ahead of their debut. Coupled with the strong anticipation of the new iPad Pro, the render was almost accepted by many as a legit leak.

However, there were just some details in the render that did not sit well with many members of the tech community. For instance, it would not make sense for the new iPad Pro to skip the notch now that Apple is working to establish Face ID as the biometric system of choice for its new products. Moreover, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo told investors last October that they can expect the 2018 iPad Pro models to come equipped with a notch that houses the TrueDepth Camera for Face ID.

Another questionable aspect of the render has to do with the fact that the device it depicts is running an older OS, specifically iOS 10. In addition, the square corners of the display do not at all match the rounded corners of the device itself. The inconsistency in this aspect of the device is a dead giveaway that the render is quite erroneous. The idea that the render is fake is also no longer open to debate. Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) exposed the render as a fake because it’s a photoshopped image of the 10.5-inch iPad Pro. Blass has since deleted his tweet.

The sketchy render surfaced ahead of Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference, which is set to take place on June 4–8, 2018. At last year’s WWDC 2017, Apple announced the HomePod smart speaker, iOS 11, watchOS 4 and the new iPad Pro models (12.9-inch and 10.5-inch variants). If Apple is to follow the same pattern, then fans can expect the official iPad Pro devices to show up at WWDC 2018.

Photo: Reuters/Stephen Lam