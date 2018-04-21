“SMILF” will continue to tackle dark and sensitive issues for its sophomore run.

In the first installment of Deadline’s second season of Next Generation TV, “SMILF” star and creator Frankie Shaw said that they are taking more risks in Season 2 of the Showtime comedy.

“This season is [like] ‘Let’s take all the risks and let’s be as ambitious as we can,’” Shaw said of her Season 2 plan. “We’re just going deeper in the areas that we started with in Season 1, but now you guys know the characters, you know the world, so we’re experimenting a little bit more, taking more risks.”

When asked if she thinks Season 2 will surprise the viewers,” Shaw, who plays single mom Bridgette Bird on the series, said, “I hope so. We’re still in script stage but it’s so fun to write.”

While Shaw didn’t say much about what fans can expect from the new season, she did reveal that an upcoming episode will see Bridgette address the fact that she “doesn’t have a white son.” “How is that going to affect her parenting?” the actress teased.

Last week, during an appearance on ABC Studios’ Contenders Emmys panel, Shaw said (via Deadline) that the show’s sophomore run is “weirder and darker.” “We’re dealing with identity and the masks we wear to present ourselves to the world, and who we are when we take the mask off,” Shaw said of one of the themes the upcoming season will explore.

And in an interview with Variety last January, Shaw said that Season 2 of the Golden Globe-nominated series will involve further adventures for Bridgette in trying to find “her path” or, at the minimum, a steady job.

Shaw went on to tease that Season 2 will also see Bridgette deal with “the politics of daycare” as her son Larry (Anna and Alexandra Reimer) gets older. The 31-year-old actress also promised that backstories of the supporting characters — Rafi (Miguel Gomez), Nelson (Samara Weaving) and Tutu (Rosie O’Donnell) — will be fleshed out more.

