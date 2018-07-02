Toronto rapper Smoke Dawg was shot and killed Saturday in an attack in the Canadian city's busy Entertainment District. The 21-year-old had opened up for Drake during his 2017 Boy Meets World European tour.

"Jahvante Smart, also known to many of his fans as Smoke Dawg, passed away on the evening of June 30, 2018. He was 21 years old," a representative confirmed to Billboard. "Jahvante touched the lives of many fans not only in Toronto but around the world. Music was able to let him travel the world and chase his dream of becoming a superstar."

"As a young man from Regent Park, he overcame poverty and grew into a responsible, caring grown man who took care of his friends and family. He helped people wherever he could and will be remembered for his huge smile and glowing personality," the statement continued.

According to local reports, the incident took place in Downtown Toronto, outside Cube nightclub in the area of Queen Street West and Peter Street, which was packed with people due to the Canada Day celebrations. A verified police account on Twitter confirmed that one male victim was pronounced dead. Smoke Dawg was reportedly one of three people shot Saturday.

Drake paid a heartfelt tribute to Smoke Dawg, writing on his Instagram story: "All these gifts and blessed souls and inner lights being extinguished lately is devastating... I wish peace would wash over our city... So much talent and so many stories we never get to see play out. Rest up Smoke.”

A candlelight vigil is scheduled for Monday evening at the Metropolitan Church Park at Queen Street East and Church street.

Police also reportedly said the second victim of the shooting Saturday had also died. Rapper Koba Prime has been identified as the second victim. The 28-year-old, whose real name is Ernest "Kosi" Modekwe, was part of rap group Prime.

Smoke Dawg and Koba Prime are the latest in a string of deaths of young rappers from gun violence.

XXXTentacion was shot and killed on June 18. One suspect, Dedrick Williams, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder. Police are still looking for more suspects in the case. The 20-year-old rapper was laid to rest during a private funeral on June 28.

Pittsburgh rapper Jimmy Wopo was killed in a drive-by shooting in Pittsburgh’s Hill District on June 18. The 21-year-old rapper, whose real name was Travon Smart, was riding with another person in a white Mazda SUV on Wylie Avenue when they were shot at close range. The second victim underwent surgery and survived.

Photo: REUTERS/Mark Blinch