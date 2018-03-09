Amazon Prime’s favorite con man is back. “Sneaky Pete” Season 2 was released Friday, and International Business Times spoke to executive producer Graham Yost about what to expect in the sophomore installment.

International Business Times: Why is Marius (Giovanni Ribisi) attached to this family?

Yost: Well I think we see it in the pilot when he’s at dinner and he flashes back to when he was a kid, and you realize that he never really had a family. He had Eddie [played by Michael Drayer], but his mother was not around or at least not present in a way. So this is a family that loves each other. He finds out that they’re pretty messed up, but even though they’re messed up, they still love each other. And I think that’s something he longs for.

IBT: Are we going to learn more about Marius’ history?

Yost: We don’t go so much into Marius’ past, although it’s referenced and his lack of a mother and lack of a family comes up. But we do go more into the [Bernhardt] family. If you remember, Season 1 ends with the bad guys saying, “Take us to your mother, Pete, and the $11 million.”

So Pete’s mother [Maggie, played by Jane Adams] becomes a big part of the story because she’s been absent form that family for 20 years, and we find out why that happened and what’s going on. We find out how she’s connected to a missing $11 million. So that notion of having a mother, having a family is very important to Marius this season.

Photo: Myles Aronowitz/Amazon Prime Video

IBT: Will Bryan Cranston be back on the show?

Yost: Bryan Cranston is involved in the show as a producer this season, but I will say that there’s no sighting of Vince in this season. In this season.

IBT: All cons come to an end eventually. How long do you see this series going for?

Yost: I don’t know how long the series will go on for, but when you watch this season, I will say this: all the events of “Sneaky Pete” so far — from Marius getting out of prison to the end of Season 2 — only spans about 3 weeks at most. So we feel that that is a believable amount of time for Marius to pull his con on the family and pretend to be Pete. Get much beyond that and you start to strain credulity and it makes them look a little stupid.

So all I’ll say, slight spoiler alert, there is a threat to his ability to pull off that identity switch at the end of the season. That’s just a little hint of what the stakes are for him at the end of the season.

