Sorry, “Saturday Night Live” fans. The NBC variety show is not new tonight. However, you can still laugh all night. Check out these movies, many of which feature “SNL” alums, airing on Saturday night:

“Grown Ups 2” (10 p.m. EDT, FXX) Lenny (“SNL” alum Adam Sandler) moves his family back to his hometown in this sequel, but he just can’t escape crazy people. This comedy is filled with “Saturday Night Live” alums. In addition to Sandler, Chris Rock, David Spade, Maya Rudolph, Tim Meadows and Jon Lovitz appear.

“Wedding Crashers” (10:26 p.m. EDT, Bravo) Several cast members, including Vince Vaughn, Bradley Cooper and Christopher Walken, have hosted “SNL” in the past. They join forces for this comedy about two playboys who sneak into weddings to get women.

“Ride” (11 p.m. EDT, Fuse) Leta (Melissa De Sousa) just became an assistant to a music video director, and now she has to escort a group of wannabe hip-hop stars from Harlem to Miami on a bus.

“Valentine’s Day” (11:20 p.m. EDT, Freeform) This 2010 romantic comedy takes a cue from “Love Actually” and follows a bunch of interconnected love stories on a holiday. Garry Marshall directed the star-studded comedy, which includes former “SNL” hosts Jamie Foxx, Bradley Cooper, Ashton Kutcher, Queen Latifah and Jennifer Garner and more.

“Fool’s Gold” (11:30 p.m. EDT, E!) This 2008 romantic comedy shows divorced couple Finn (Matthew McConaughey) and Tess (Kate Hudson). Finn’s obsession with finding legendary treasure ruined their marriage, but he drags Tess and her boss along when he gets a vital clue. McConaughey has hosted “Saturday Night Live” twice.

“Jack and Jill” (11:30 p.m. EDT, Comedy Central) “SNL” alum Adam Sandler plays both title characters in this 2011 comedy. Jack is an ad executive who has to deal with his annoying sister during the holidays. Katie Holmes, Tim Meadows and Al Pacino also star.

“Nine to Five” (12:10 a.m. EDT, HBO Signature) Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton star in this workplace satire about three women who get revenge on their sexist boss by abducting him and taking over the business. Tomlin and Parton have both appeared on “SNL.”

“Saturday Night Live” fans can also watch a rerun on NBC tonight. Will Ferrell’s Season 43 episode airs again.

New “SNL” episodes return next week, kicking off the final three episodes of the season. Donald Glover/Childish Gambino will host and perform as the musical guest on May 5. Meanwhile, fierce females will handle the final two episodes of Season 43.

Photo: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC