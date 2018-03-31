“SNL” is not on tonight. A rerun of “Saturday Night Live” with Kevin Hart and the Foo Fighters will air instead. However, there are plenty of other things to watch on March 31. Check out these movies, all of which feature actors who have been on “SNL” before:

“Tammy” (9:30 p.m. EDT, Paramount Network) Melissa McCarthy impersonates Sean Spicer on “SNL,” but in this 2014 comedy, she plays a down-on-her-luck waitress. She decides to go on a road trip with her grandmother (Susan Sarandon).

“Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story” (10 p.m. EDT, Comedy Central) Two competing gym owners join a dodgeball tournament. Ben Stiller, who has made several “SNL” appearances, plays the maniacal gym owner who is about to put Vince Vaughn’s gym out of business. He also wants to prevent the Average Joe from winning the cash prize that would save the gym.

“Step Brothers” (10 p.m. EDT, E!) “SNL” alums Will Ferrell and Kathryn Hahn star in this 2008 comedy with John C. Reilly, who hosted “SNL” in 2006. Brennan (Ferrell) and Dale (Reilly) are immature adults who still live with their parents. When Brennan’s mom marries Dale’s dad, the two must learn to live together as stepbrothers.

“Meet The Fockers” (10:30 p.m. EDT, IFC) This “Meet the Parents” sequel follows Greg (Ben Stiller) as he introduces Pam’s (Teri Polo) straight-laced parents (Robert De Niro and Blythe Danner) to his quirky mother (Barbra Streisand) and father (Dustin Hoffman).

“Night at the Museum” (11 p.m. EDT, FXM) Ben Stiller stars as a security guard who realizes that the museum comes alive at night. Robin Williams, a three-time “SNL” host, also stars.

“Girls Trip” (11:15 p.m. EDT, HBO) Recent “SNL” host Tiffany Haddish got her big break in this 2017 comedy. Haddish, Regina Hall, Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith play friends who go on a road trip to Essence Fest. Hilarity ensues.

“The Last O.G.” (11:30 p.m. EDT, VH1) This series doesn’t technically premiere until next week, but VH1 is giving fans a special first look. Tray (former “SNL” cast member Tracy Morgan) is shocked to see how the world has changed after being released from a 15-year prison stint. Tiffany Haddish and Cedric the Entertainer also star. The comedy was created by John Carcieri and Academy Award winner Jordan Peele.

“Don Jon” (12 a.m. EDT, E!) Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Scarlett Johansson, both of whom have hosted “Saturday Night Live,” star in this 2013 flick about a New Jersey bartender who has to balance his porn addiction with his new relationship.

“Hot Tub Time Machine 2” (12:10 a.m. EDT, Comedy Central) Original “SNL” cast member Chevy Chase appears in this sequel with Adam Scott, Craig Robinson, Rob Corddry and Clark Duke. The men travel to the future after one of them gets shot.

Don’t worry, it won’t be long until “SNL” comes back. Season 43 returns to NBC April 7 with “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman hosting and rapper Cardi B performing.

Photo: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC