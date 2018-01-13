“Saturday Night Live” has been on holiday hiatus for weeks, but fans can finally rejoice because the reruns are over. “SNL” Season 43 returns to NBC with an all-new episode on Saturday, Jan. 13.

Hosting “SNL” this week will be Sam Rockwell. The actor is promoting “Three Billboards in Ebbing, Missouri,” a film with plenty of Oscar buzz. The movie follows a mother who gets angry with authorities when they fail to name a suspect in her daughter’s murder. She buys billboards to call them out.

Rockwell plays a cop in the drama, which has a lot of funny moments. Expect him to bring the laughs when “SNL” comes back. He won a Golden Globe on Sunday for his role, and he even cracked a few jokes during his best supporting actor acceptance speech. “Man, forgive me I’m a little excited so I may need this piece of paper and I may need some Imodium,” he joked.

He also joked that not many people actually get to watch his films. “I’ve been in a lot of indies, and it’s nice to be in a movie that people see,” he added.

Watch Rockwell’s acceptance speech below:

Rockwell is a first-time host, and the musical guest is also a newbie. Halsey will be performing on “SNL.” The singer is promoting her latest album, “Hopeless Fountain Kingdom,” which was released last June. She will be touring Australia in the spring in support of the LP.

As usual, Halsey will get two opportunities to perform music throughout the show. It sounds like she has been hard at work on her performances. “Rehearsing for SNL and I’m really excited for what we’ve put together :) Can’t believe this is happening!!!” she tweeted earlier this week.

Currently, the pop star has two hit singles. The first, “Bad at Love,” a solo single, is ranked at No. 6 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for the week of Jan. 13. She is also featured on the G-Eazy song “Him & I,” which is up to No. 17. It isn’t clear if she’ll perform either song on “Saturday Night Live.”

Don’t expect any reruns for a while. “SNL” will be back for at least three consecutive weeks. Jessica Chastain will host next week, on Jan. 20, while Troye Sivan performs. On Jan. 27, Chris Stapleton will be the musical guest while former cast member Will Ferrell hosts.

“Saturday Night Live” Season 43 returns Saturday, Jan. 13 at 11:30 p.m. EST on NBC.

Photo: NBC