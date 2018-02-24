Sorry, “Saturday Night Live” fans. “SNL” is not new tonight. The NBC variety show has once again been delayed by the Olympics. However, there are plenty of movies and other specials to watch on Feb. 24:

“Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story” (10 p.m. EST, Comedy Central) The 2004 comedy stars Ben Stiller and Vince Vaughn. They’re both competitive gym owners who enter a dodgeball contest with a big cash prize. Vaughn’s character needs it to keep his gym open. Stiller’s character just wants to make sure Vaughn doesn’t get the money.

“22 Jump Street” (10:30 p.m. EST, FXX) Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill star in this sequel about undercover cops. They get assigned to a case at a local college in the 2014 comedy, which also stars Ice Cube and Nick Offerman.

“Meet the Fockers” (10:30 p.m. EST, IFC) The second “Meet the Parents” movie highlights Greg’s (Ben Stiller) family. Dustin Hoffman and Barbra Streisand star as the kooky parents who are sure to clash with Robert De Niro and Blythe Danner’s straight-laced characters.

“Mean Girls” (11:01 p.m. EST, USA) Cady (Lindsay Lohan) is attending U.S. high school for the first time and learns the social hierarchy is crazier than anything on an African safari. “SNL” alums populate this flick. Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Tim Meadows and Ana Gasteyer also star. “SNL” exec Lorne Michaels produced the 2004 comedy with Fey, and the movie will become a Broadway musical this spring.

“2 Dope Queens” (11:05 p.m. EST, HBO2) Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson’s comedy specials continue with this final installment. In this episode, “Orange is the New Black” star Uzo Aduba sits down with the podcast queens. Comedians Naomi Ekperigin, Al Jackson and Gary Gulman also appear.

“Super Troopers” (11:05 p.m., More Max) Five Vermont State Troopers have to stop playing around after their jobs are threatened. Catch up on the 2001 comedy before the sequel hits theaters April 20.

Don’t worry, the Olympics are almost over. “SNL” will be back next week and kick off at least three straight Saturdays of new episodes.

On March 3, Migos will be the musical guest while Charley Barkley hosts. “This Is Us” and “Black Panther” star Sterling K. Brown will host on March 10, and James Bay will perform. Bill Hader and Arcade Fire will appear in the St. Patrick’s Day episode of “SNL.”

“Saturday Night Live” airs at 11:30 p.m. EST on Saturdays on NBC.

Photo: NBC/Will Heath