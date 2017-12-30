“Saturday Night Live” is not new tonight. “SNL” is still on holiday hiatus until the New Year, but there are plenty of other things to watch on Dec. 30. Check out some laugh-worthy movies airing Saturday night:

“National Lampoon’s Animal House” (10:15 p.m. EST, Cinemax) “Saturday Night Live” alum John Belushi stars in this 1978 flick about Delta Tau Chi, a fraternity at a school where the Dean is determined to get their chapter revoked.

“Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story” (11:05 p.m. EST, Comedy Central) Vince Vaughn and Ben Stiller play competitive gym managers. Vaughn’s character enters a dodgeball tournament to get money to save his gym from closing, but Stiller’s character is determined to defeat the Average Joe’s Gym owner.

“Super Troopers” (10:15 p.m. EST, IFC) The 2001 comedy is getting a sequel in 2018, so there’s no better time to rewatch the original. Five Vermont state troopers spend more time pranking people than enforcing the law. When budget cuts threaten their jobs, they have to act like real cops and solve a murder and bust a drug smuggling ring.

“CHiPs” (10:30 p.m. EST, More Max) Dax Shepard plays newbie California Highway Patrol cop Jon Baker while Michael Peña portrays an undercover FBI agent going by the alias Ponch. The FBI sent him to find corrupt cops, but these two seem to butt heads more often than they catch bad guys.

“Tropic Thunder” (10:30 p.m. EST, MTV) Superstar Tugg Speedman (Ben Stiller) goes to a remote part of the world to star in one of the biggest war movies ever produced. However, he and his co-stars, Kirk Lazarus (Robert Downey Jr.) and Jeff Portnoy (Jack Black), have to actually figure out how to survive when real fighting breaks out in the jungle.

“Dazed and Confused” (12:30 a.m. EST, IFC) This 1993 comedy takes place in 1976 as a group of teens in Texas finish the last day of school. Director Richard Linklater assembled a cast of actors who were about to become stars: Ben Affleck, Milla Jovovich, Parker Posey, Adam Goldberg, Matthew McConaughey and more star in this flick.

Those who desperately need their “SNL” fix will be happy to know that there is a rerun airing. “Girls Trip” star Tiffany Haddish’s episode, which features musical guest Taylor Swift, will air at 11:30 p.m. EST instead.

New episodes of “Saturday Night Live” will return in 2018.

Photo: NBC/Will Heath