“SNL” fans shouldn’t go looking for a new episode of the sketch comedy show tonight. There will be no new episode of “Saturday Night Live” on Dec. 23, but there are plenty of other programs worth watching.

“Bridesmaids” (10:54 p.m. on Bravo) Plenty of “SNL” alums are in this movie. Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph star as best friends in this flick, but when Rudolph’s character is planning her wedding, her bridal party has trouble getting along.

“Bruce Almighty” (12 a.m. on TNT) Jim Carrey plays a disgruntled reporter who complains about how God is treating him. He gets a visit from the big man himself is, played by Morgan Freeman, and gets the powers of God. He realizes that there might be a few bigger problems in the world that aren’t about him.

“The Holiday” (12:01 a.m. on Lifetime) This is the perfect movie if you want to get into the Christmas spirit. Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet are both successful women whose personal lives are a bit of a wreck. They decide to switch houses over the holidays, and they both manage to find their ideal men in this Nancy Meyers directed romantic comedy.

“Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle” (12 a.m. on MTV) John Cho and Kal Penn star as the stoners who see a White Castle commercial and get the munchies. Their journey to get there, however, is long and weird—and includes a run-in with Neil Patrick Harris.

Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

“Bad Moms” (10 p.m. on Showtime Women) Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn star in this comedy about three very different mothers. What they all have in common, however, is that they’re overworked and need to blow off a little steam. It’s possible they get a little too crazy when they don’t have their kids.

“Rush Hour” (10:30 p.m. on Spike) Jackie Chan plays a straight-laced Hong Kong detective Lee while Chris Tucker plays wisecracking Los Angeles detective Carter. The officers have trouble getting along, but they realize they’re all the other has after their respective agencies have ditched them. Plus, they might be the only ones who can find a kidnapped young girl.

“Blended” (10 p.m. on Comedy Central) Divorcee Lauren (Drew Barrymore) and widower Jim (Adam Sandler) go on a terrible blind date and don’t want to see each other again. Somehow, they end up accidentally sharing a vacation and are forced to spend more time together. It’s safe to say that they probably won’t hate each other by the end of the trip.

For those who are just desperate for their “SNL” fix, they can watch a rerun. “The Big Sick” star Kumail Nanjiani hosts while Pink performs. The show does not have a 2018 return date yet.

Photo: NBC/Rosalind O'Connor