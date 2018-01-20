On the “Saturday Night Live” episode airing Jan. 20, viewers will see a first time host take the stage, as well as a musician making his “SNL” debut.

“Molly’s Game” actress Jessica Chastain will host Season 43, episode 11 of the NBC show this weekend. The star, who was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for her role in the film, will now show off her comedic side when she graces the stage of the long-running series.

During an interview on “The Tonight Show,” Chastain told the host, Jimmy Fallon, that she was nervous about appearing on “Saturday Night Live.”

However, the actress admitted that she has received some advice from her Hollywood pals who have already hosted the series.

Chastain revealed “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot, who hosted for the first time in October, gave her some words of encouragement.

“Gal said that it should be fine for me because English is my first language,” the actress said referring to the Israeli-born actress.

Other advice she received was to "Stay hydrated," from Sam Rockwell, while Amy Schumer told her to “make sure you play everything super-serious like your life depends on it.”

Chastain will be joined by singer and songwriter Troye Sivan, who will make his debut as a musical guest.

The South African-born artist recently released two singles, “My My My!” and “The Good Side,” off of his upcoming untitled sophomore album, which is expected to be released this spring.

It’s likely the singer will perform his new songs when he hits the stage. Viewers may want to pay special attention if he performs his second single, which seems to be particularly special to him.

Sivan took to Twitter on Thursday to thank everyone who helped him make the song a reality.

“#TheGoodSide means the world to me. Thank you @lelandofficial, @alliex, @arielrechtshaid, and #braminscore for understanding the nuances and complexities of the moment and for helping bring it to life. I’m forever grateful and thank YOU guys for listening!” he tweeted.

Sivan’s debut album was first released in 2015. The EP went multiplatinum and topped the iTunes charts in 66 countries.

“Saturday Night Live” Season 43, episode 11 airs Saturday at 11:30 p.m. EST on NBC.

