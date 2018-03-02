A snowstorm in the UK revealed a large marijuana operation Thursday, resulting in a viral tweet from the local police force. Officers in Keighley, Yorkshire, noticed one roof was completely clear during a blizzard, meaning there had to be a source of heat up there. When they arrived, they found a large weed grow valued at more than $100,000, Metro reported.

Officer Carolina Foster tweeted images from the raid, which racked up thousands of favorites and retweets. It was enough to make its own Twitter Moment.

Whilst the snow has kept the burglars at bay it has also helped us in finding some rather large plants..



hmmm I wonder why there is no snow on your roof??



280+ plants seized from an address in Keighley today, some nearly 6ft tall with @WYP_PCSO143 @CravenWard49 #policingkeighley pic.twitter.com/ev2x2UzKj4 — PC Caroline Foster (@WYP_PC27FOSTER) March 1, 2018

There were no people in the house at the time, as the officers found a grow operation spread throughout four rooms. There were more than 300 marijuana plants in the building, all told. Of course, some objected to the raid on the grounds that marijuana legalization is increasingly popular worldwide.

Really? Cannabis is not a "drug" don't you know that it's been legalized in many parts of the world? — #Moonwreck (@Moonwreck_) March 2, 2018

Marijuana is still illegal in the United Kingdom, but efforts to legalize it have become more popular in recent years. It carries a maximum prison sentence of five years along with possible fines. In recent years, some police departments in the country publicly committed to doing fewer raids on grow operations to prioritize policing other crimes.

Photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images