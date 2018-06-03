Sofia Richie has reportedly broke things off with Scott Disick days after the reality TV actor was seen getting cozy with a mystery woman.

A source exclusively confirmed to Us Weekly on Saturday that Richie, 19, has ended her romantic relationship with Disick, 35. “Sofia and Scott split up. He cheated on her,” the source said. “She found out and told [her father].”

The source claimed that Lionel Richie was the one who pushed his daughter into ending the “toxic” relationship. “[Lionel] said he is going to cut off and write her out of his will if she continues her relationship with Scott and he thinks he’s extremely toxic for her,” the insider added.

The breakup comes just days after Disick was spotted with another woman at Kanye West’s listening party for his new album last Thursday night. Sources told TMZ at the time that Disick looked really drunk and was telling other guests that he was single.

Another insider has since clarified that Richie and Disick were still together when the latter was seen hanging out with the mystery blonde. “He went to Wyoming … and was photographed with another girl and that was the icing on the cake for her to break up with him,” the insider said.

Richie and Disick reportedly tried to make things work after the cheating scandal got exposed. However, a source said they couldn’t see each other “because Lionel forbids them reconnecting and won’t continue to support their relationship.”

The young fashion model and Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy started dating last September. They already knew each other years prior, but only became romantic when Disick became single again, according to People.

When news broke that Disick and Richie were dating, Kardashian thought that the model was “too young” for her ex. However, she was reportedly happy for the two of them. “Kourtney feels confident that Scott and Sofia take good care of the kids,” a source said.

Prior to Richie, Disick was linked to a string of women including actress Bella Thorne, Australian footballer Ella Ross and model Jessica Harris. Disick has three kids with Kardashian — Mason, eight; Penelope, five; and Reign, three — but they were never married.

