Don’t believe everything you read on the internet. This is what Sofia Richie told her followers on Instagram amid reports claiming she and boyfriend Scott Disick broke up due to the latter’s publicized cheating scandal.

On Tuesday, the 19-year-old fashion model shared on her Instagram Story a photo showing her and her 35-year-old boyfriend hugging tightly on a private plane. She captioned the snap “whole heart” then wrote “Never believe the internet” as a follow-up.

While Richie did not specify the thing that her fans shouldn’t believe in, Us Weekly interpreted her statement as her response to the breakup rumors that emerged after Disick’s cheating scandal got exposed last week.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star was previously spotted getting cozy with a mystery woman at Kanye West’s “Ye” album listening party in Wyoming last Thursday. Sources said at the time that Disick was “really sloppy” at the event.

This past weekend, several tabloids and entertainment news sites claimed that Richie dumped Disick after learning about the latter’s infidelity and telling it to her father Lionel Richie. “[Lionel] said he is going to cut her off and write her out of his will if she continues her relationship with Scott as he thinks he’s extremely toxic for her,” a source was quoted as saying last Saturday.

On Monday, Richie and Disick were spotted leaving Nobu in Malibu together, causing entertainment sites to speculate that they have gotten back together after the alleged brief split. On the same day, sources clarified to TMZ that the couple have not broken up at all contrary to previous reports.

Disick and Richie first sparked dating rumors when they were seen aboard a yacht in Cannes in May 2017. At the time, Richie vehemently denied the speculations and insisted that she and the father of three were just good friends. However, they were continued to be seen spending time with each other on several occasions after that.

Last September, a source close to the two exclusively told People that they have gotten really close. “They are spending every day together. Sofia seems smitten … Scott takes care of her, opens the car door and pays for everything,” the source said. Days later, the two officially confirmed their relationship during a trip to Miami.

Photo: Getty Images/Romain Maurice