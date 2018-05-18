Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding is widely talked about, but there are some people who claimed that they are over it already.

ABC asked a group of people what they thought about the May 19 event, and a majority of them said they couldn’t care less about it.

“I’m sick of hearing every ridiculous detail. There must be more news going on in the world, but we’ll never know because of the media’s obsession,” Deb McLean said.

“They’re pretty much just the English equivalent of the Kardashian’s. Gossip, money, people waiting for the next disaster, all over the magazines,” Casey Hedley said.

“The idea that someone is special by birth is totally against my beliefs. Royal weddings are designed to dazzle the masses without adding anything of use to the world,” Geoff Mackenzie said.

“I’m a royal family person but I’m over all the commercialism that has come about now,” said Tracy Finlayson.

“It’s like a bad reality TV show I’m forced to watch when I turn on the news. It’s not important and has zero impact on my life,” said Xav Ol’Halloran.

Meanwhile, even Amy Schumer shared her two cents about the royal wedding and Markle.

“This poor girl. Like, your wedding, everyone says it’s your day. It’s your day. She’s like, no it’s not. She has to meet all these foreign dignitaries she’s never met before, it’s so much pressure. Can you imagine having a worse wedding? That would suck,” the funny woman said.

Markle will tie the knot with Prince Harry on Saturday, May 19, at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. The ceremony will start at 12 noon (7 a.m. EDT), but there are some predictions suggesting Markle will be a few minutes late to her big day.

After the ceremony, Markle and Prince Harry will go on a carriage procession around Windsor. This will be followed by a lunch reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth II at St. George’s Hall.

An evening reception for the royal couple’s 200 guests will also take place at Frogmore House on the same date. The gathering will be hosted by Prince Charles.

