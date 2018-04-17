It seems Sega may have accidentally revealed the upcoming features and redesign of “Sonic Mania Plus.” The publisher recently rolled out a new patch for “Sonic Mania,” and the update is said to come with features that are possibly debuting with the expanded version of the 2D platformer.

On Tuesday, App Trigger reported how PS4 owners in the U.K. received an interesting patch for “Sonic Mania.” The news outlet noted how the patch introduced redesigned menus to the game and new options for DLC and the Encore Mode.

Twitter user LiamCorrieAnimation (@TheCGAnimator) also noticed the changes that the patch brought to the 2D platform video game. “I think Sonic Mania just updated by mistake on PS4! Menu redesigned and secret options now usable on save files,” he tweeted.

Apart from the redesigned menus and new options, some users have also shared on ResetEra that “Sonic Mania” has gotten brand-new transitions because of the patch. The transitions were said to have put more context to the three stages in the main game that previously didn’t have any.

Also pointed out in the thread is the redone phase of a boss fight, which is a bit of an improvement compared to the previous version. Moreover, some fans also noticed that the patch came with an option to turn off the game’s stage time limit and another option for changing the screen layout of two-player races.

Sega’s email to Sega Nerds confirms that the Encore DLC, which is still not working, will be made available for sale at a later date. It’s important to point out that the Encore DLC is a feature from “Sonic Mania Plus.” “For all gamers who purchased the original digital version of ‘Sonic Mania’ on console and PC, an Encore DLC pack will be available for sale to access the new features, with more details to come at a later date.”

“Sonic Mania” is a 2D Sonic adventure game running at 60fps with stunning HD retro-style graphics. It was launched by Sega in August 2017 for Xbox One, PS4 and the Nintendo Switch, as well as on the PC platform via Windows.

“Sonic Mania Plus” is the upcoming expanded version of “Sonic Mania.” It is scheduled for release on Aug. 28, 2018. In addition to featuring all content found in “Sonic Plus,” the new version will come with new characters, the all-new Encore Mode and new and improved features like the Competition Mode.

The leaked patch for “Sonic Mania” comes nearly two months after Sega accidentally released the full game of “Yakuza 6” via a demo.

Photo: Sega/Amazon