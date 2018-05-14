A person was left dead after a fatal stabbing inside the Sonoma State Campus in California on Sunday.

The Sonoma State University Police Department was alerted to the incident around 5:53 p.m. local time (8:53 p.m. EDT). The University Police and Fire Department arrived at the Sauvignon Village residential community, where the stabbing took place shortly after.

A few minutes after the incident occurred, the victim died at the scene. One suspect was arrested by the police. It is not known if he was charged.

Apart from the fact that both the victim and the suspect were male, no other information regarding their identities have been revealed. It is also not known if either or both of them were students at the university, although the police did confirm that they were “college-aged” individuals.

The university is not on lockdown.

The Sonoma State University released a statement on the incident saying, “Based upon the available information at that time, police determined there was no further threat to the student population and campus community… The Petaluma Police Department has agreed to assist in the investigation.”

“Grief counselors have been directed to the residential community locations to support students. Updates will be provided as information becomes available,” the statement added.

Back in April, Sonoma State University, along with three other universities in California were cited by the state auditor for failing to meet the standards for protection against hazardous materials used in campus that could potentially harm the health of students and staff, the Press Democrat reported.

After the 87-page report was released, State Auditor Elaine Howle said in a letter to Gov. Jerry Brown and legislative leaders that the four universities “did not completely comply with requirements related to the oversight of health and safety policies, training and the inspection of laboratory safety equipment.”

Sonoma State and the other campuses were accused of failing to conduct regular inspections of “critical safeguards” such as fire extinguishers, emergency eyewashes, showers and laboratory fume hoods as well as not documenting required employee safety training.

Sonoma State University President Judy Sakaki defended the institution, replying, that safety training was conducted “but we haven’t done great validation to point it out.” She added, however, “we can do better and we will do better to increase the safety of our employees and students. We want to get it all right.”

Photo: Getty Images/ Mat Hayward