Sony has announced a smaller version of its 13-inch e-paper tablet DPT-RP1. The all-new DPT-CP1 has a 10.3-inch display, and it is scheduled to hit the U.S. market next month.

On Monday, the Japanese company introduced the slimmed-down variant of its “Digital Paper System” tablet that arrived in the United States last year. Called DPT-CP1, the device is an e-ink “electronic notepad” that’s designed to replace notebooks and printed books.

Photo: Sony

The e-ink technology used in Sony’s CP1 is the same display technology found in Amazon’s Kindle e-book readers. Hence, the product also replicates the experience of reading physical paper on a digital screen. Interestingly, Sony has also ensured that its tablet is not limited to just reading.

According to Quartz, the new tablet also offers the ability to replicate the feeling of writing on paper with a pen or a pencil. This explains why the CP1 is marketed as the perfect replacement for notebooks.

Because it uses e-ink technology, Sony’s new tablet does not eat a lot of battery. In fact, it boasts of a three-week battery life. Sony has also come up with a companion app for both iOS and Android operating systems that consumers can use in porting over documents to read, notate or sign on the CP1.

There are small differences between the RP1 and the all-new CP1. The latter, for one, has a slightly lower resolution than its bigger sibling. The smaller body of the CP1 also means that it is lighter than the RP1. The 13-inch model weighs 350 grams, while the 10.3-inch model weighs 240 grams, as pointed out by TechCrunch.

At $599.99, the CP1 costs $200 less than the RP1. When it comes to functionality, both are on the same page (no pun intended). They serve as long-lasting tools for annotating documents. Plus, the new mobile app will give them some upgrades on May 30. Engadget has learned that the upgrades include screen capture and video output modes, support for smart forms like interactive PDFs, a page jump feature, view panning, thumbnail viewing and many more.

Sony did not indicate the official release date of the CP1, but it has already started accepting preorders for the device. Amazon lists the new e-paper tablet as having a June 21 release date though. Hopefully, Sony would soon confirm if the device is indeed hitting the U.S. market on the said date.

Photo: Reuters/Thomas Peter