Sophia Bush feels bad for fans who think a “One Tree Hill” revival is possible. The actress thinks it’s unlikely for her and former co-stars to do more seasons of their WB series given their busy lives at present.

Bush attended the premiere of “The Incredibles 2” at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on Tuesday where she was asked to comment on the possible reboot of her early 2000s drama series. Unfortunately, the 35-year-old actress couldn’t confirm it because she does not have any “intel” about the rumored revival.

“People have been saying that for a long time and I really don’t know. I don’t have any intel for anybody,” she told Entertainment Tonight. Bush then confessed that she kind of feels bad for the fans who are asking for it. “I feel bad when people say, ‘Oh, it can happen’ and then the internet blows up and I’m like, ‘Guys, it’s not happening.’”

The former “Chicago P.D.” actress also admitted that it would be difficult for her and her co-actors to commit to a revival at this point. “If there was anything happening they would tell you. But I think with everybody on other jobs and shows, and with kids, and lives, I don’t know,” Bush said before remarking, “Never say never I guess.”

“One Tree Hill,” a young adult drama that tackled themes of love, friendship and rivalries, premiered in September 2003 on The WB. The Mark Schwahn-created series starred Bush opposite Chad Michael Murray, who became the actress’ first husband. They tied the knot in 2005 while doing the show, but separated a year later. Other cast include James Lafferty, Bethany Joy Lenz, Hilarie Burton, Lee Norris, Paul Johansson and Tyler Hilton, among others. The show wrapped up in 2012 after nine seasons with a two-hour finale, as per Entertainment Weekly.

Looking back on her work for the series, Bush shared that one memory that stood up for her was when she named her character Brooke Davis after her college roommate. “I remember that she had a different first name. One of our bosses was asking which name it should be, this other name or Brooke, and I said it’s got to be Brooke …. I called my best friend [and told her] I just convinced them to let me name my character after you. …so that is something that will stick with me for a long time, naming Brooke Davis.”

Rumors of a “One Tree Hill” reboot first started in April when Hilton, who joined the series in its sophomore run, opened up to Us Weekly about reuniting with her co-stars all the time and disclosed that a revival “could happen.” However, nothing has been confirmed since then.

Photo: Getty Images/Matt Winkelmeyer