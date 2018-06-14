Sophia Bush may have just revealed that she was pressured into marrying ex Chad Michael Murray while they were still doing their The WB series “One Tree Hill.”

On Wednesday, Bush made a gust appearance on Andy Cohen’s “Radio Andy” Sirius XM show and she dropped a bombshell while opening up about her previous married relationship with Murray. The actress first admitted that it was a “stupid” thing to do at 22.

However, it appears there was another big reason why she said yes at the time even though she wasn’t really sold on the idea of tying the knot with Murray. “It was like the second season … It was not a thing I actually really wanted to do, but you know, it’s cool,” she said.

Bush and Murray exchanged wedding vows in April 2005 after what seemed like a whirlwind romance. They then finalized their divorce a year later. Almost a decade later Murray married Sarah Roemer, who is the mother of his two children, according to Us Weekly.

When Cohen prodded Bush into revealing more about what really happened, the 35-year-old disclosed that she went through the whole shebang just because everybody was telling her to do so.

“Because how do you let everyone down, and how do you — what’s the fight? And when you have bosses telling you that you’re the only person who gets a person to work on time, and 200 people either get to see their kids at night or they don’t because our days start on time,” Bush said.

The former “Chicago P.D.” star divulged that there’s more to what transpired than that, but she’s not talking about them anymore. “What the public knows ever is never — it’s not the tip of the iceberg. Hilarie [Burton] and I used to laugh, and we were like, ‘if we had a behind-the-scenes show, the drama would be so much … better than the drama that the writers write,’” she said.

Last year, Bush told Cosmopolitan magazine why she’s reluctant to really discuss in full detail her brief marriage with Murray. “I refuse to let that one relationship define me, which is why I’ve done my best to avoid discussing it for 10 years. I came to appreciate that relationships often serve a specific purpose at a certain point in time, for myriad reasons,” she said.

